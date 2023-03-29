News you can trust since 1855
Coldstream up for cup against Stirling students at weekend

Coldstream go into an East of Scotland League Cup second-round tie away to Stirling University this coming Saturday looking for their first back-to-back wins since the start of December.

By Darin Hutson
Published 29th Mar 2023, 08:05 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Mar 2023, 17:57 BST
Coldstream manager Kieran Ainslie (Pic: Scott Louden)
That tie kicks off at 3pm at Stenhousemuir’s Ochilview Park and manager Kieran Ainslie’s Streamers go into it on the back of a 1-0 East of Scotland Football League first division win against Dunbar United on Saturday, March 18.

That was their first victory since one by 2-1 at home to Dunipace back on Saturday, December 3, in the league, that previous three-point haul following a 2-1 win after extra time versus Penicuik Athletic in the East of Scotland Qualifying Cup’s fourth round seven days previously.

Coldstream’s scheduled league fixture against Burntisland Shipyard on Saturday gone was called off due to the second-from-bottom Fifers’ pitch being waterlogged.

Ainslie’s side are currently fourth from bottom, on 21 points from 22 fixtures.

