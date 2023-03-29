Coldstream up for cup against Stirling students at weekend

Coldstream manager Kieran Ainslie (Pic: Scott Louden)

That tie kicks off at 3pm at Stenhousemuir’s Ochilview Park and manager Kieran Ainslie’s Streamers go into it on the back of a 1-0 East of Scotland Football League first division win against Dunbar United on Saturday, March 18.

That was their first victory since one by 2-1 at home to Dunipace back on Saturday, December 3, in the league, that previous three-point haul following a 2-1 win after extra time versus Penicuik Athletic in the East of Scotland Qualifying Cup’s fourth round seven days previously.

Coldstream’s scheduled league fixture against Burntisland Shipyard on Saturday gone was called off due to the second-from-bottom Fifers’ pitch being waterlogged.