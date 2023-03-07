Coldstream unable to pick up pace in second round of King Cup

Dunipace and Coldstream vying for the ball during the Denny side's 2-0 King Cup second-round victory against the Borderers on Saturday (Picture: Alan Murray)

Last time round – on Saturday, February 18 – they were edged out 4-3 in the league, and on this latest occasion they were knocked out of the King Cup’s second round by manager Danny Smith’s Pace side.

Saturday’s 2-0 defeat at Denny’s Westfield Park, near Falkirk, was their third on the bounce in all competitions and it extends their current winless run further past the three-month mark and up to eight games all told.

Both the hosts’ goals came early in the second half, one after the other, and both were put away by Marty Wright at the back post from crosses from the right wing and the No 9 could have notched up a hat-trick not long after that from the penalty spot had he not been foiled by visiting goalkeeper Matt Hall.

Coldstream on the ball versus Dunipace at the weekend (Picture: Alan Murray)

The visitors’ woes were compounded late on by having Shane Bonnington sent off for committing a second bookable offence.

Pace were the last team that manager Kieran Ainslie’s Streamers beat, by 2-1 at home back at the beginning of December in the league, but that victory has been followed by six defeats, two of them dished out by the Denny outfit, and two draws.

Coldstream are back home in the league this coming Saturday and it’ll be East Lothian’s Preston Athletic coming calling, with kick-off at 2.30pm.

They go into that match at Home Park in 13th place in the table, on 18 points from 21 games, their visitors being five league places and a dozen points better off than them, with a game in hand.

Dunipace and Coldstream vying for possession at Denny's Westfield Park on Saturday (Picture: Alan Murray)

Athletic will be looking to do the double against their hosts, having got the better of them by 3-0 in the reverse fixture at Pennypit Park in Prestonpans back in August.

Coldstream: Matt Hall, Jack Brannan, Thomas Hume, Max Fox, Ejay Gay (Gary Windram 62), Shane Bonnington, Kieran Ingram, Jamie Whitehead (Bailey Paterson 68), Ben Wright, Ross Aitchison, Thomas Grey. Unused sub: Buster Briggs.