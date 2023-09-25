News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
Braverman ‘fully backs’ armed police after officer charged with murder
Lego scraps plans to make bricks out of recycled plastic bottles
Aldi boss says 'savvy shoppers' helped profits jump by £118m
Over half of Scotland’s popular beaches ‘blighted’ with raw sewage
Nats ‘sorry’ staff off sick ‘will impact’ flights from major airport
Rishi Sunak considering inheritance tax cut

Coldstream through to last 32 of cup after Borders derby win against Linton Hotspur

​Coldstream are through to the last 32 of this season’s East of Scotland Qualifying Cup after notching up their second Borders derby win of the current campaign.
By Darin Hutson
Published 25th Sep 2023, 14:19 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Sep 2023, 14:19 BST
Coldstream manager Kieran Ainslie (Pic: Scott Louden)Coldstream manager Kieran Ainslie (Pic: Scott Louden)
Coldstream manager Kieran Ainslie (Pic: Scott Louden)

​The Streamers followed up beating East of Scotland Football League first division side Vale of Leithen 2-0 at home in the South Region Challenge Cup last month by edging out third division outfit Linton Hotspur 2-1 on Saturday, also at Home Park.

On target for manager Kieran Ainslie’s hosts were Jamie Whitehead on 34 minutes and Thomas Grey from the penalty spot five minutes ahead of half-time, with Craig Forrest getting one back for their visitors from West Linton on the hour mark.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

That win sets up a trip to premier division Jeanfield Swifts in the third round of the cup on Saturday, October 14.

In the meantime, Coldstream are away to Fife’s Kennoway Star Hearts this coming Saturday for an EoSFL second division fixture, with kick-off at 2.30pm.

They go into that game sitting 12th in the table, on seven points from six games. That’s one league place and two points worse off than their hosts but they’ve got two games in hand on them.

Related topics:Borders