Coldstream through to last 32 of cup after Borders derby win against Linton Hotspur
The Streamers followed up beating East of Scotland Football League first division side Vale of Leithen 2-0 at home in the South Region Challenge Cup last month by edging out third division outfit Linton Hotspur 2-1 on Saturday, also at Home Park.
On target for manager Kieran Ainslie’s hosts were Jamie Whitehead on 34 minutes and Thomas Grey from the penalty spot five minutes ahead of half-time, with Craig Forrest getting one back for their visitors from West Linton on the hour mark.
That win sets up a trip to premier division Jeanfield Swifts in the third round of the cup on Saturday, October 14.
In the meantime, Coldstream are away to Fife’s Kennoway Star Hearts this coming Saturday for an EoSFL second division fixture, with kick-off at 2.30pm.
They go into that game sitting 12th in the table, on seven points from six games. That’s one league place and two points worse off than their hosts but they’ve got two games in hand on them.