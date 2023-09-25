Coldstream through to last 32 of cup after Borders derby win against Linton Hotspur

Coldstream manager Kieran Ainslie (Pic: Scott Louden)

​The Streamers followed up beating East of Scotland Football League first division side Vale of Leithen 2-0 at home in the South Region Challenge Cup last month by edging out third division outfit Linton Hotspur 2-1 on Saturday, also at Home Park.

On target for manager Kieran Ainslie’s hosts were Jamie Whitehead on 34 minutes and Thomas Grey from the penalty spot five minutes ahead of half-time, with Craig Forrest getting one back for their visitors from West Linton on the hour mark.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That win sets up a trip to premier division Jeanfield Swifts in the third round of the cup on Saturday, October 14.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the meantime, Coldstream are away to Fife’s Kennoway Star Hearts this coming Saturday for an EoSFL second division fixture, with kick-off at 2.30pm.