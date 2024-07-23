​Coldstream handed home tie by preliminary-round-two draw for football’s Scottish Cup but Vale of Leithen and Hawick Royal Albert to hit road

​The Streamers, set to begin their next East of Scotland Football League second division campaign away to Midlothian’s Dalkeith Thistle this coming Saturday, with kick-off at 2.30pm, are to play host to the first division’s Camelon Juniors on Saturday, August 31.

The Streamers’ new second division rivals Vale of Leithen and the third division’s Hawick Royal Albert also featured in this week’s draw, both being given away-days against unfamiliar opposition at the end of next month.

Vale are on the road to Govan’s Benburb and Albert to Dundee’s Lochee United.

Benburb play in the West of Scotland Football League’s first division and Lochee in the Scottish Junior Football Association’s East Region Midlands League.

Coldstream and Camelon haven’t met since they were first division rivals in February 2023, with the Borderers losing 5-3 away but drawing 3-3 at home a week later.

Both Vale and Albert were in pre-season friendly action on Saturday, the former winning by 3-2 away to the third division’s Ormiston Primrose and the latter by 1-0 at home to Border Amateur Football Association B division side Hawick Legion.

The Innerleithen outfit’s scorers in East Lothian were Kyle Mitchell and Craig Brydon and Greg Ford netted for the Royalists in their derby at Albert Park.

Coldstream were due to host Langlee Amateurs for a friendly on Saturday but it was called off due to the BAFA A division champions being unable to muster a team.

Vale kick off their season at home to Bathgate Thistle this Saturday and fellow second division side Peebles Rovers host Edinburgh College.

Albert are at home to West Lothian’s Pumpherston and their third division rivals Linton Hotspur are away to Fife’s Newburgh Juniors.

Bathgate are an unknown quantity for Vale as they were in different divisions prior to the Borderers’ third relegation in a row, and the same applies to Hotspur and third division newcomers Newburgh, but Peebles and the Streamers both shared a league table last time round with their opening-day opponents.

Rovers were beaten 2-1 at home by the capital students last August but drew 1-1 with them away in April, and Coldstream lost 3-1 away to Dalkeith in November and 4-0 at home in May.

Last season saw Albert beat Pumpherston 3-1 away last July and 2-1 at home in March, losing 1-0 on the road in April.

