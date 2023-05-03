Coldstream four points clear of danger zone after 1-0 win at home to Preston Athletic

Coldstream manager Kieran Ainslie (Pic: Scott Louden)

That victory, their eighth of the season, takes them four points clear of the relegation zone, with 27 points from 26 fixtures, though the team immediately below them, 14th-placed Lochore Welfare, have three games in hand.

The Streamers’ midweek win followed a 3-0 defeat at fifth-placed Kinnoull on Saturday, that result seeing their Perth and Kinross hosts doing the double against them, having won 2-1 in the reverse fixture at Home Park at the end of February.

Kinnoull got in front with ten minutes on the clock at Tulloch Park the weekend, courtesy of Pat Brown and he netted another on the hour mark.

Shay Brough put a third goal past visiting goalkeeper Matt Hall just ahead of the final whistle.

Manager Kieran Ainslie’s Coldstream side have four fixtures to go and a dozen points left to play for as they look to keep clear of the bottom three.

Those remaining games start with a visit from Rosyth this coming Saturday, with kick-off at 2.30pm, offering a chance to make amends for a 4-0 loss away to the ninth-placed Fifers, currently on 33 points from 26 matches, at the start of October.

