Newburgh keeper David Chalmers made some fine saves against Coldstream on Saturday (Pic courtesy of Jez Grimwood/J19 Photography)

The defeat leaves the Streamers in seventh position in the table with four points from three games, having won one, drawn one and lost one of their opening quota of fixtures.

Yet last Saturday’s encounter started well for the visitors, with Newburgh keeper David Chalmers quickly in action in the fifth minute when he raced to the edge of his area to block well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Owen Renton went close for the visitors in the 15th minute, with a combination of Chalmers and debutant Adam Wilson stopping the danger.

Chalmers then saved from Grey before Briggs sent a header just over the bar on 24 minutes.

But Newburgh hit back and netted twice before half-time, Kellar Harris converting a Lewis Stevenson pass before Andrew Cameron looped a header home after Elliot Jowitt’s long free-kick from near the halfway line had been missed by the Coldstream keeper and defence.

The second half was going to be a tough battle with Coldstream intent on getting back into the game and Briggs immediately had a chance foiled by Chalmers.

But on 51 minutes Briggs pumped forward a long ball and Grey flicked a ball onto Renton, who appeared to be in an offside position, to poke home a goal for the Streamers.