News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Simon Jordan reveals prostate cancer diagnosis in powerful message
DJ Casper - creator of 2000s dance classic Cha Cha Slide - dead at 58
Sandra Bullock's longtime partner dead at 57 after secret ALS battle
Coronation Street and Doctors star dead at 75 after cancer battle

Coldstream FC: Streamers defeated 2-1 in the first game of their double header at Newburgh Juniors

In the first game of a back-to-back double header away to the same opposition – they also visit them in the East of Scotland Qualifying Cup first round this Saturday – Coldstream were defeated 2-1 at Newburgh Juniors in East of Scotland League Division 2.
By Craig Goldthorp
Published 8th Aug 2023, 12:47 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Aug 2023, 12:47 BST
Newburgh keeper David Chalmers made some fine saves against Coldstream on Saturday (Pic courtesy of Jez Grimwood/J19 Photography)Newburgh keeper David Chalmers made some fine saves against Coldstream on Saturday (Pic courtesy of Jez Grimwood/J19 Photography)
Newburgh keeper David Chalmers made some fine saves against Coldstream on Saturday (Pic courtesy of Jez Grimwood/J19 Photography)

The defeat leaves the Streamers in seventh position in the table with four points from three games, having won one, drawn one and lost one of their opening quota of fixtures.

Yet last Saturday’s encounter started well for the visitors, with Newburgh keeper David Chalmers quickly in action in the fifth minute when he raced to the edge of his area to block well.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Owen Renton went close for the visitors in the 15th minute, with a combination of Chalmers and debutant Adam Wilson stopping the danger.

Chalmers then saved from Grey before Briggs sent a header just over the bar on 24 minutes.

Most Popular

But Newburgh hit back and netted twice before half-time, Kellar Harris converting a Lewis Stevenson pass before Andrew Cameron looped a header home after Elliot Jowitt’s long free-kick from near the halfway line had been missed by the Coldstream keeper and defence.

The second half was going to be a tough battle with Coldstream intent on getting back into the game and Briggs immediately had a chance foiled by Chalmers.

But on 51 minutes Briggs pumped forward a long ball and Grey flicked a ball onto Renton, who appeared to be in an offside position, to poke home a goal for the Streamers.

It set up a nervy final 39 minutes for the hosts but Burgh held out.

Related topics:Newburgh