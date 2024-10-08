Coldstream claim Borders’ only East of Scotland Football League win as Vale of Leithen, Peebles Rovers and Linton Hotspur lose out

​The Streamers notched up a 3-1 win at home to Oakley United, their fourth of the season, but fellow EoSFL second division sides Vale of Leithen and Peebles both lost 3-0 on the road, to table-topping Armadale Thistle and fifth-placed Burntisland Shipyard respectively.

Those results lift Coldstream up to ninth in the table, on 13 points from nine fixtures, with Peebles 13th, on seven from nine, and Vale second from bottom, on three from eight.

Next up for Coldstream is a trip to sixth-placed Easthouses Lily Miners’ Welfare on league duty this coming Saturday, with kick-off at 2.30pm, but Vale and Peebles are out of action until the following weekend.

The Streamers’ scorers at Home Park at the weekend, after Ryan Yapo had put the visiting Fifers ahead with five minutes on the clock, were Thomas Hume on 34 minutes and Thomas Grey on 84, with a 62nd-minute own goal also going their way.

Thistle’s scorers against their Innerleithen opposition in West Lothian were Aaron Ramage, Craig Baillie and Ben Stewart and Michael Gibb got a hat-trick for ten-man Shippy against Peebles in Fife.

Linton Hotspur were the only one of the Borders’ two EoSFL third division teams playing on Saturday, losing out 7-3 away to Fife’s Lochgelly Albert.

Josh Philp, Josh Davidson and Liam McIntosh scored the West Linton side’s goals, and scoring for their table-topping hosts were Kieran Boundy with a hat-trick, Scott Russell with two, Cammy Lewis and Declan Boyle.

That loss leaves Hotspur fifth in the standings, on 13 points from seven fixtures, with Hawick Royal Albert second, on 16 from nine.

Hotspur are at home to EoSFL premier division outfit Hill of Beath Hawthorn in the South Region Challenge Cup’s third round this Saturday, with kick-off at New Moor Road at 2.30pm, and the Royalists host fourth-placed Fauldhouse United in the league at the same time.

The division two fixture card for the Saturday after, the 19th, sees Vale hosting Dalkeith Thistle, Peebles at home to Oakley and Coldstream away to Kennoway Star Hearts. A division down, Hotspur host Ormiston Primrose and Hawick are away to Edinburgh Community.

