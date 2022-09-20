Coldstream 3-1 Edinburgh College: Streamers fly into next round of cup

Delighted Coldstream players celebrate scoring against Edinburgh College on Saturday (Pic by Corine Briggs)

The opening goal arrived in the 13th minute. Miguel Freire broke down the left flank after Coldstream’s press had caused a turnover in possession and his cross found the onrushing Thomas Grey who showed great composure to beat McIntosh for his first goal for the Streamers.

Gary Windram was inches away from increasing the lead on the half-hour but he just couldn’t reach Jamie Whitehead’s excellent cross at the back post.

Freire then displayed some great footwork in the box to create a chance for himself but his shot was high as the Streamers had to settle for a single goal advantage at the break.

Windram cut in from the right in the 53rd minute to fashion a chance but pulled his left foot shot wide of the upright. He had another opportunity five minutes later but this time his right foot shot was blocked after breaking into the box.

Midway through the half Freire was fouled wide on the right by Abubakar which earned the defender a yellow card. Windram inflicted further punishment from the resultant free-kick by curling a beautifully struck shot over McIntosh and into the net to make it 2-0.

Any thoughts by the home side that the match was won were quickly snuffed out as the College hit back immediately, Murray finding himself in space at the back post to powerfully head home a cross from the right to reduce the deficit.

Turnbull then pulled off a stunning save to keep the lead intact, diving full length to turn Murray’s shot onto the crossbar on 77 minutes.

Coldstream scored a fine third goal with 10 minutes remaining. Jack Brannan curled a well struck free-kick from the right to substitute Ross Aitchison and the experienced midfielder showed his awareness by heading back across goal to fellow substitute Bailey Paterson.

The fans’ favourite didn’t disappoint by finding the bottom corner for his first goal of the season.