Coldstream 2-3 Newtongrange Star: Grey day for Borderers despite ace's double

Ross Aitchison celebrates goal by number 23 Thomas Grey (Pic Corine Briggs)

Grey headed the Streamers ahead on 18 minutes before goals by Ryan Porteous and Chris Robertson put the Midlothian side 2-1 in front.

Grey capitalised on a defensive mix-up to equalise for Coldstream and it was 2-2 at half-time.

A disputed penalty scored by Dean Ballantyne – after the referee adjudged Tam Hume to have committed a foul – won it for the visitors in the second-half.