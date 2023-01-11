News you can trust since 1855
Coldstream 2-3 Newtongrange Star: Grey day for Borderers despite ace's double

Despite two Thomas Grey goals, Coldstream crashed 3-2 at home to Newtongrange Star in the East of Scotland League first division on Saturday.

By Craig Goldthorp
Ross Aitchison celebrates goal by number 23 Thomas Grey (Pic Corine Briggs)
Grey headed the Streamers ahead on 18 minutes before goals by Ryan Porteous and Chris Robertson put the Midlothian side 2-1 in front.

Grey capitalised on a defensive mix-up to equalise for Coldstream and it was 2-2 at half-time.

A disputed penalty scored by Dean Ballantyne – after the referee adjudged Tam Hume to have committed a foul – won it for the visitors in the second-half.

Coldstream, 11th with 17 points from 16 games, continue their league campaign at Burntisland Shipyard this Saturday with kick-off at 2.30pm.

