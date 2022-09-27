Coldstream 2-1 Leith Athletic: Streamers move up the table with victory
Coldstream picked up three points with a fine display in their first win over Leith Athletic for almost four years at Home Park on Saturday, writes Brian Balmbro.
Athletic opened the scoring in this East of Scotland League first division tussle in the 12th minute. A long ball through the middle caught out the Coldstream backline and Paterson confidently lobbed the ball over Kit McRitchie and into the net.
Leith were close to making it 2-0 on 24 minutes when Scott hit the bar from a tight angle before Ben Jackson scrambled the ball to safety.
Six minutes before the break Coldstream grabbed a deserved equaliser. Kieran Bullen sent Thomas Grey away on the right wing and the youngster held off Farmer’s challenge before arrowing the ball beyond Smith into the far corner for his second goal of the season.
The Streamers almost fell behind again in the 50th minute, Bullen racing clear on goal but McRitchie saving well to keep the score level.
Most Popular
Midway through the second half Jack Brannan laid the ball into the path of Kieran Ingram. The defender’s pinpoint pass was headed back across goal by Grey onto the head of Miguel Freire who made no mistake by finding the top corner to give the Streamers the lead.
Coldstream saw out the remaining time without any further alarms to collect a valuable three points which sees them climb up to 11th place with seven points from six games.
Coldstream visit Whitehill Welfare for a league game tomorrow (Wednesday). This Saturday, the Streamers visit Rosyth in the league.