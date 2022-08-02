Coldstream 1-6 Kirkcaldy and Dysart: Heavy loss for Streamers in league opener

Buster Briggs netted late on for Coldstream

A late consolation goal for Buster Briggs was a positive for Streamers in a game which saw them get off to a nightmare start when new signing Jack Brannan was dismissed after just three minutes.

Home keeper Elliott Turnbull then made a wonderful save to deny Kinnaird in the seventh minute.

Coldstream defended strongly for the rest of the first half with Turnbull twice denying Cooper to keep the scoreline blank at the interval.

The second half began with Smith forcing Turnbull into another good save in the opening seconds, before on 48 minutes he brilliantly blocked another goalbound Smith effort only to see Kinnaird smash the rebound high into the net for the opener.

The visitors’ second goal arrived seven minutes later, Turnbull bringing down Smith before McEwan stepped forward to confidently dispatch the resultant penalty.

Further goals from Falconer, Smith, Wilkie and Kinnaird made it six in less than thirty minutes for the visitors to complete the misery for the Streamers.

Briggs’ late consolation at least gave Coldstream something to cheer but they are bottom of the table after one game.