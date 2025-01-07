Cold snap leads to East of Scotland Football League fixture card wipeout for Borderers
Vale were due to head east to Tweedmouth Rangers and Peebles were set to host a Borders derby against the Streamers in the EoSFL’s second division.
Hawick were scheduled to be at home to Edinburgh Community and Hotspur away to Ormiston Primrose in the EoSFL’s third division.
All being well this coming Saturday, Vale and Peebles will swap opponents, with the former away to Coldstream for a 2.30pm kick-off and the latter hosting Tweedmouth at Whitestone Park from 2pm.
The reverse fixtures saw manager Ian Flynn’s Innerleithen outfit beaten 2-0 on home turf by opposite number David Brown’s Streamers in September and Rangers rack up a 4-0 win in Northumberland against Rovers, now with new gaffer Anthony Ashworth in charge, the month prior.
Hotspur are set to host table-toppers Lochgelly Albert in West Linton, with kick-off at 2pm, but the other Albert have got the weekend off.
Hotspur and Lochgelly have met once so far this season, in Fife in October, with the Borderers losing out by 7-3.
Coldstream are currently sixth in division two, on 25 points from 16 fixtures, with Peebles 13th, on 15 from 15, and Vale are second from bottom, on nine from 14.
Hotspur occupy second place one table down, on 29 points from 14 fixtures, and Hawick are third, on 26 from 17.