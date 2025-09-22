Clean sweep of wins for Borders’ four East of Scotland Football League clubs

Coldstream and Linton Hotspur notched up wins against Midlothian opposition in EoSFL division two, by 5-1 hosting Arniston Rangers and 3-1 away to Dalkeith Thistle respectively, and Hawick Royal Albert and Vale of Leithen did likewise a division down, by 2-0 on the road in Northumberland at Tweedmouth Rangers and 4-0 at home to East Lothian’s Ormiston Primrose.

Michael Allan, Matt Boyd, Koen Ross, Thomas Grey and James Paxton scored for manager David Brown’s Streamers past visiting goalkeeper Aaron Heap at Home Park on three minutes, 17, 24, 32 and 66 respectively, with Ben McManus getting one back for their visitors beyond Matt Hall on 54.

Hotspur’s scorers beyond home goalkeeper Jordan Moffat were Paul Currie on four minutes, Stephen Manson on 40 and Robbie Renwick, with Ross Aitchison replying for Thistle past visiting No 1 Ross Panther on 28.

Those results lift Hotspur up to seventh in the table and Coldstream to eighth. The former are now on 12 points and the latter 11, both from eight fixtures.

Co-managers Ruairidh Fleming and Currie’s Hotspur are away to EoSFL division one’s Leith Athletic in the East of Scotland Qualifying Cup’s third round this Friday, with kick-off in Edinburgh at 8pm.

Coldstream host the Scottish Midlands Fopotball League’s Tayport in round one of this season’s Scottish Cup on Saturday and kick-off against the Fifers is at 3pm.

Struan MacLean scored for manager Kenny Aitchison’s Royalists at Tweedmoth’s Shielfield Park on 33 minutes and Harry Fowler doubled their lead on 55.

On target for interim manager Callum Mitchell’s Vale at their Victoria Park home ground in Innerleithen against visitors reduced to ten men by a 40th-minute red card for Dylan Cooney were Kyle Kivlichan on 24 minutes, Harry McGill on 44, Nathan King on 77 and Jack Furness on 85.

Second-placed Albert are away to basement side Primrose this coming Saturday and ninth-placed Vale, with new gaffer Ger Rossi in charge after taking over from Ian Flynn, host league leaders Edinburgh United, both 2.30pm kick-offs.

Albert are one of three teams on 15 points, along with the capital city club and third-placed Stoneyburn, but they’ve got games in hand on both, having played six to the former’s seven and latter’s eight. Their second win of the season leaves Vale on six points from as many matches.

