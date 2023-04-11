Civil Service Strollers trip next up for Berwick Rangers
Berwick Rangers made amends for their 5-0 thumping at East Kilbride in November by winning the reverse fixture at home by 3-0 on Saturday.
That result, their 18th victory of the season, takes the Wee Gers, sitting seventh in the Scottish Lowland Football League with 59 points from 34 fixtures, to within a point of their sixth-placed South Lanarkshire opponents.
Lewis Allan opened Rangers’ account on 25 minutes, with Lewis Barr doubling their lead on 62 and Kyle Baker wrapping proceedings up with an 81st-minute header.
Next up for manager Stuart Malcolm’s side is a trip to Edinburgh to take on eighth-placed Civil Service Strollers this coming Saturday, with kick-off at 3pm, and they’ve only got one league game to go after that, at home to Spartans seven days later.
Honours are even between Rangers and their upcoming hosts so far this campaign, the reverse fixture at Shielfield Park at the start of November having ended up 1-1.