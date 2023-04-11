Civil Service Strollers trip next up for Berwick Rangers

Liam Buchanan on the ball during Berwick Rangers' 3-0 home win against East Kilbride on Saturday (Pic: Alan Bell)

That result, their 18th victory of the season, takes the Wee Gers, sitting seventh in the Scottish Lowland Football League with 59 points from 34 fixtures, to within a point of their sixth-placed South Lanarkshire opponents.

Lewis Allan opened Rangers’ account on 25 minutes, with Lewis Barr doubling their lead on 62 and Kyle Baker wrapping proceedings up with an 81st-minute header.

Next up for manager Stuart Malcolm’s side is a trip to Edinburgh to take on eighth-placed Civil Service Strollers this coming Saturday, with kick-off at 3pm, and they’ve only got one league game to go after that, at home to Spartans seven days later.