Ciaran Greene hoping to compete at top end of Scottish Lowland Football League rather than bottom after swapping Gala Fairydean Rovers for Linlithgow Rose

Ciaran Greene pictured in April 2023 with his award for Gala Fairydean Rovers’ players’ young player of the year (Photo: Thomas Brown)

Former Gala Fairydean Rovers defender Ciaran Greene says he’s hoping to be competing at the top end of the Scottish Lowland Football League rather than the bottom next season after moving to rivals Linlithgow Rose.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Manager Martin Scott’s Borderers ended up second from bottom of the league last time round, on 31 points from 34 fixtures, avoiding relegation only on goal difference.

His new club, on the other hand, finished fifth, on 61 points, only 16 off pole position and manager Gordon Herd is hoping to improve on that next time out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CentreGreene took part in his first training session in West Lothian at the weekend and explained his decision to move on from his home-town team, also his father Shane’s old club.

“I had a meeting with the manager before I signed, and he told me there was a plan in place and I agree with the plan,” the 20-year-old told Rose’s Facebook page.

“Linlithgow are a massive club that thrive on winning trophies and leagues, so the main objective is to finish as high as we can in the league, hopefully win it, and pick up a couple of trophies as well.”

Wishing him well as an opponent rather than in their colours, Rovers posted: “Home-town lad Ciaran came through the youth set-up at Gala all the way to the Lowland League side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The tenacious and fearless defender leaves the club as our youngest-ever captain, an East of Scotland Cup winner and a young player of the year.

“We wish Ciaran all the best in the next stage of his football career.”

Rose have got seven pre-season friendlies lined up, beginning with a visit from Scottish Championship outfit Raith Rovers on Saturday, June 28, with kick-off at 2pm.

Also jumping ship from Netherdale this summer and joining fifth-tier rivals are midfielders Liam Watt and Struan Mair, off to Cowdenbeath and Berwick Rangers respectively, and goalkeeper Jay Cantley, now back at East Stirlingshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Watt, 31, had been at Rovers since February 2023; Mair, 20, since January; and Cantley since last November, having arrived from Airdrie’s Gartcairn Juniors, Edinburgh City and ’Shire.

Forward David Maskrey has made an exit too, to the East of Scotland Football league premier division’s St Andrews United.

The 29-year-old had been at Rovers since last July, arriving from Edinburgh University and being loaned back out to them from October.