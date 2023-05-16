Charity football match being organised in memory of late Gala Rovers stalwart Ellis McGregor

Late Gala Rovers stalwart Ellis McGregor pictured in 2019 (Pic: Gala Fairydean Rovers)

​The ex-Rovers player and manager died in June last year at the age of 92 after suffering from dementia, prompting fellow former footballers to organise a memorial match in aid of charity.

It’s being held at the 3G arena at Netherdale in Galashiels this coming Saturday, with kick-off at 5pm, and spectators are invited along, with proceeds going to Alzheimer Scotland’s dementia research centre at Kelso.

Ex-Rovers winger Kevin Matheson and former team-mates, managed by Bryan Templeton and captained by Shane Greene, will be up against a side made up of amateurs once on the books of the likes of Langlee Amateurs, Leithen Rovers, Gala Hotspur, Hawick Waverley, Gordon, Stow and Earlston Rhymers, with Alan Notman as their gaffer and Stuart Sharkey as skipper.

Among those also lining up for the ex-Rovers squad will be Kevan Albert Miller, Derek Hancock, Scott Mackenzie, Steven Noble, Graeme Nicol, Mikey Mair, Fraser Leckie, Dougie Bond, Paul Hossack, Shaun Hardie, Kyle Collins, Welsh Curran, Jonny Kayser, Jay Wilson, Caz Jardine, Steven Gillan, Ben McGregor, Russell Hunter, Paul Owenson, Des Sutherland and Stuart Noble.

Their opposition will include Chris Watson, Steven Henderson, Davie Paterson, Derek Scott, Sam Burton, Davie Sparham, Gary Turner, Roland Gibb, Malcolm Cooper, Colin Smith, Gareth Smith, Arron Brunton, Brian Stuart, Alan Redpath, Chris Johnstone, Craig Lowrie, Billy Miller, Aaron Somerville, Alan Jackson, Alan McMath and Luke Cooper.

“Obviously we knew Ellis well – he was a big part of the club for years – so we thought we’d do something in memory of him,” said Matheson.

