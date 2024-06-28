Change of opposition for Vale of Leithen after pre-season friendly call-off

Vala of Leithen manager Ian Flynn (Photo: Steve Cox)

Vale of Leithen’s planned pre-season friendly at home to Upper Annandale tomorrow, June 29, has been called off and the Borderers are hitting the road to Edinburgh instead.

Vale, relegated from the East of Scotland Football League’s first division at the end of last season, have managed to find alternative opponents at short notice, so instead of hosting the Moffat side at Innerleithen’s Victoria Park at 3pm, they’ll be away to EoSFL premier division outfit Hutchison Vale’s under-20s, with kick-off at Saughton at noon.

That’s the first of five warm-ups arranged by manager Ian Flynn’s side, the others being at home to upcoming second division rivals Coldstream and Scottish Lowland Football League outfits Heart of Midlothian B and Gala Fairydean Rovers and away to EoSFL third division outfit Ormiston Primrose.

They host the Scottish Premiership side’s colts on Thursday, July 4, at 7.15pm; the Streamers on July 6 at 3pm; Fairydean on Tuesday, July 9, at 7.30pm; and East Lothian’s Ormiston on Saturday, July 20, at 2.30pm.

Vale last played Hutchison Vale’s seniors in January 2023 en route to relegation from the EoSFL’s top flight, losing 4-2 away following a defeat by the same scoreline in the reverse fixture the August prior.

This weekend’s trip follows Vale signing up former Hutchison Vale midfielder Shaun Meikle.

The 29-year-old’s other old clubs include Hawick Royal Albert and Edinburgh South.

