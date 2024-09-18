Watch Celtic vs Slovan Bratislava live stream, TV channel and kick off time

Alistair Johnston picked up an injury on international duty with Canada. | Getty Images

How to watch Celtic’s opening Champions League game of the 2024/25 season

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Celtic’s Champions League campaign gets underway against Slovan Bratislava.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic will kick off the 2024/25 Champions League season at a sold out Parkhead and fans will be hoping for three points against the Slovakian champions before tricky away ties against Dortmund and Atalanta in October.

The Celtic versus Slovan Bratislava game will be streamed live on TNT Sports. The channel is the new name fo BT Sport and is now owned by Discovery+. However, it retained BT’s Champions League rights and means you will have to add TNT to your Sky subscription if you do not have it already.

If you do not have a TNT or Sky subscription you can buy a monthly TNT Sports pass that gives you access to nearly all Champions League, Europa League and Conference League games. You can buy the pass here.

The match will be shown in TNT Sports 2 and coverage begins from 7.15pm, with the match kicking off at 8pm UK time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The only games not included in the pass are the weekly Amazon Champions League game, which will take place each match day on a Tuesday. AC Milan’s defeat to Liverpool was chosen by Amazon for the first weekly match.

The matches make up a new structure for the Champions League which will see Celtic enter a 36-team league table. Within that they will play eight matches - four home and four away - against RB Leipzig, Club Brugge and Young Boys at home plus Dinamo Zagreb and Aston Villa away.

Before the game Brendan Rodgers said: ““I think everyone agrees that the format of the draw was good and I’m hoping that the competition itself will be similar.

“It’s fantastic with the different types of teams and games that we have. The club will be going to some of these teams for the first time and the supporters get a chance to travel to some great cities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“From a football perspective, it’s a great opportunity for us to test ourselves against some of the best teams and that’s always a big challenge from a manager’s point of view.”

Celtic will need to finish in the top 24 places in the new league table to qualify for the next round of fixtures. The top eight will get a bye into the last 16 while the rest of the teams will compete in a playoff round. The bottom 12 teams will be eliminated from the Champions League.