Celtic B test for struggling Gala Fairydean Rovers this Saturday

Gala Fairydean boss Martin Scott (Pic Alan Murray)

Bottom of the table Gala Fairydean Rovers are scheduled to resume their 2024-25 Scottish Lowland Football League campaign at home to Celtic B this Saturday in a 3pm kick-off.

Martin Scott’s strugglers go into the match against the Glasgow giants’ second string – bossed by Stephen McManus – having accumulated 11 points from their 17 fixtures so far.

This is in sharp contrast to a second-placed Celtic B outfit, whose 36-point haul from 17 matches means that they only trail leaders East Kilbride on goal difference, albeit with McManus’s side having played one game more.

A tightly bunched top end of the table means that only six points separate the leading two clubs from sixth-placed Broxburn Athletic.

And it’s similarly congested in the lower reaches of the division, with Gala Fairydean – who are only below second-bottom Cumbernauld Colts on goal difference having played the same number of matches – being just nine points adrift of ninth-placed Civil Service Strollers.

Having been idle last Saturday due to their scheduled home league match against Gretna 2008 being postponed, Gala Fairydean haven’t played since a 2-2 home draw against Linlithgow Rose in the East of Scotland Qualifying Cup third round on November 16, with Rovers ultimately losing that tie 4-2 on penalties.

Gala Fairydean also face a key league fixture a week on Saturday, December 7, as they visit relegation rivals Cumbernauld Colts for a 3pm kick-off.

This match could be key in deciding Scott’s side’s fate this term.