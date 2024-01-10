Capital punishment as Gala Fairydean Rovers hit by heaviest defeat of season away to Civil Service Strollers

​Gala Fairydean Rovers are in anything but seventh heaven as they look to bounce back from their heaviest defeat so far of the current Scottish Lowland Football League season.

Gala Fairydean Rovers player-manager Martin Scott (Photo: Brian Sutherland)

​The Borderers were given a 7-0 thumping away to Edinburgh’s Civil Service Strollers at the weekend so they’ll be hoping to put that result behind them and get back to winning ways at home to Tranent Juniors this coming Saturday.

Kick-off at Galashiels’ Netherdale Stadium is at 3pm.

Rovers go into that game 12th in the table, with 25 points from 23 fixtures, seven places and 14 points worse off than their visitors, having played four matches more.

They lost the reverse fixture in East Lothian by 2-1 in November.

Tranent’s scorers at Foresters Park that time round were Cammy Ross on 15 minutes and Alassan Jones on 45, with Danny Galbraith getting one back for Gala past home goalkeeper Kelby Mason from the penalty spot on 50.

Harry Girdwood scored a hat-trick for Strollers past visiting goalkeeper Jay Cantley at Christie Gillies Park on Saturday gone on 23 minutes, 35 and 75, with Tom Findlay, captain Marc Laird, Robbie Cole and Liam Parker also getting on the scoresheet on nine, 25, 28 and 64 respectively.

Captained by Liam Watt, the rest of Gala’s starting line-up comprised Calum Ferguson, Ben Reilly, Kyle and Jamie Semple, Ben Lamont, Lwendo Kazoka, Jared Lyons, Jack Beaumont and Ciaran Greene, with Majid Suleyman, Ethan Dougal, Sam Nicolson, Connor Shankie, Lasana Drammeh and player-manager Martin Scott as substitutes.

