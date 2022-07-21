Busy weekend of football action ahead

Gala Fairydean Rovers striker Zander Murray

Season 2022-23 will represent the first full term in charge for Gala Fairydean manager Martin Scott, who has been in charge since January after former gaffer Neil Hastings quit the club to take on a new coaching post at Scottish Premiership side Livingston.

Under Scott’s guidance in the second half of last term, Gala ended up finishing in 13th position as they ultimately accumulated a total of 37 points from their 34 league matches.

This Saturday’s opponents Braves – managed by Ricky Waddell – finished four positions higher than the Galashiels outfit in the 2021-22 standings, ending with 53 points from their 34 games.

Rovers’ preparations for the new season continued in disappointing fashion last Saturday when they were defeated 6-0 at Inverkeithing Hillfield Swifts in a pre-season friendly match.

Meanwhile, fellow local side Vale of Leithen – who were relegated from the Lowland League last season – were defeated 4-2 in a pre-season friendly match at Craigroyston at Forrester High School in Edinburgh last Saturday.