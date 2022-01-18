Bottom-of-table Borders derby on way as Hawick Royal Albert United host Peebles Rovers

Hawick Royal Albert United captain Billy Miller on the ball against Easthouses Lily on Saturday (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

Basement side Hawick Royal Albert United, beaten 2-1 at home by Easthouses Lily Miners’ Welfare last weekend, host fourth-from-bottom Peebles Rovers for a fixture postponed from New Year’s Day, with kick-off at 2.30pm.

Manager Jordan Gracie’s side, currently on five points from 21 games, are three points adrift of second-bottom Newburgh Juniors and 14 behind Peebles.

Rovers, managed by Mikey Wilson, won the reverse fixture at their Whitestone Park home ground in mid-September 6-0. On the scoresheet that day were Grant Doyle twice, Brandon Blair, Jamie MacKay, Ross Lamb and Liam Andrew.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hawick Royal Albert United's Jason Inglis in action against Easthouses Lily (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

Euan Gray in action for Hawick Royal Albert United against Easthouses Lily (Photo: Bill McBurnie)