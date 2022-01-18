Bottom-of-table Borders derby on way as Hawick Royal Albert United host Peebles Rovers
A bottom-of-the-table Borders derby is on the way in East of Scotland Football League first division conference B this coming Saturday.
Tuesday, 18th January 2022, 3:58 pm
Basement side Hawick Royal Albert United, beaten 2-1 at home by Easthouses Lily Miners’ Welfare last weekend, host fourth-from-bottom Peebles Rovers for a fixture postponed from New Year’s Day, with kick-off at 2.30pm.
Manager Jordan Gracie’s side, currently on five points from 21 games, are three points adrift of second-bottom Newburgh Juniors and 14 behind Peebles.
Rovers, managed by Mikey Wilson, won the reverse fixture at their Whitestone Park home ground in mid-September 6-0. On the scoresheet that day were Grant Doyle twice, Brandon Blair, Jamie MacKay, Ross Lamb and Liam Andrew.