Borders football veteran Murray Davidson leaving St Johnstone after 14 years

Outgoing St Johnstone midfielder Murray Davidson talking SaintsTV following his final appearance for the club on Sunday

The 35-year-old joined Saints in 2009 after three years as a senior at Livingston, including a loan spell at Cowdenbeath, and went on to make 416 appearances for them, scoring 41 goals and helping them win two trophies, the Scottish Cup and Scottish League Cup in 2021.

His last game for Saints was Sunday’s 2-0 win over former club Livingston at home at McDiarmid Park and that result sees his side finish this season ninth in the Scottish Premiership on 43 points from 38 fixtures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The midfielder was given a round of applause afterwards by team-mates and the 4,300-plus fans present for his last appearance for St Johnstone.

Talking to SaintsTV following that game, the former Leithen Vale player said he’d loved his time at the club and that’s why he’d stayed so long despite interest from elsewhere.

“I remember the day I signed and it’s absolutely flown,” said the Borderer.

“I’ve stayed in Perth the whole time and I’ve seen so many fans and so many people in my time here and I’ve loved it and that’s the reason I’ve lasted 14 years, because I’ve enjoyed it and I’ve enjoyed staying in Perth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m so proud to have played that 14 years in the Scottish Premiership and been a part of probably the most successful period in the club’s history.

“There are two main reasons why I’ve stayed at St Johnstone, and there have been times when I’ve had the chance to leave to go to different countries or other teams in Scotland, and that’s because the club have been brilliant with me and I felt I had to show loyalty back and the second main reason is the people in Perth. Over the last 14 years, the people of Perth have been unbelievable with me. I’ve made so many friends.

“When I moved up, I was 21 and I knew nobody, but I’ve made so many friends and that’s all come from them being so welcoming to me and that will stick with me for the rest of my life.

“From the bottom of my heart, I’m so thankful.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad