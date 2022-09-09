Borders football matches postponed as mark of respect following death of the Queen

Queen Elizabeth II pictured in Wiltshire in October 2020 (Photo by Ben Stansall/WPA Pool/Getty Images)

All four Borders sides were due to be in action in the second round of the South Challenge Cup – Gala at Musselburgh Athletic, Vale at home to Tynecastle, Peebles at Penicuik Athletic, Coldstream hosting Harthill Royal and Albert at Fauldhouse United.

Those fixtures haven’t been rescheduled yet and what’s happening next Saturday, December 17, hasn’t been decided yet either.

A Lowland League spokesperson said: “As a mark of respect following the passing of her royal highness Queen Elizabeth II, all South Challenge Cup matches scheduled for today and tomorrow have been postponed.”

EoSFL chairman John Greenhorn added: “All matches involving East of Scotland Football League clubs scheduled for the forthcoming weekend have been postponed as a mark of respect following the passing of her majesty Queen Elizabeth II.”

