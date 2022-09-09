Borders football matches postponed as mark of respect following death of the Queen
Gala Fairydean Rovers, Vale of Leithen, Peebles Rovers, Coldstream and Hawick Royal Albert’s scheduled matches this weekend have been called off as part of a blanket football fixture list wipeout agreed as a mark of respect following the death yesterday of Queen Elizabeth II at the age of 96.
All four Borders sides were due to be in action in the second round of the South Challenge Cup – Gala at Musselburgh Athletic, Vale at home to Tynecastle, Peebles at Penicuik Athletic, Coldstream hosting Harthill Royal and Albert at Fauldhouse United.
Those fixtures haven’t been rescheduled yet and what’s happening next Saturday, December 17, hasn’t been decided yet either.
A Lowland League spokesperson said: “As a mark of respect following the passing of her royal highness Queen Elizabeth II, all South Challenge Cup matches scheduled for today and tomorrow have been postponed.”
EoSFL chairman John Greenhorn added: “All matches involving East of Scotland Football League clubs scheduled for the forthcoming weekend have been postponed as a mark of respect following the passing of her majesty Queen Elizabeth II.”
Hawick United’s planned game at home to Gala Hotspur tonight and all 11 Border Amateur Football Association fixtures due to follow tomorrow have been called off too.