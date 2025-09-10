Borders football club win award for initiative encouraging neurodivergent kids to get sport in the act

Representatives of Melrose Football Club with their Scottish Football Association accolade for best grass-roots para project in the south-east of the country at Edinburgh’s Tynecastle Park on Sunday (Photo: Melrose Football Club)

A Borders football club have won a regional award for an initiative encouraging neurodivergent youngsters to get sport in the act.

Melrose Football Club were given a Scottish Football Association accolade for best grass-roots para project in the south-east of the country at a ceremony at Edinburgh’s Tynecastle Park on Sunday for a new fun football centre they’ve set up.

Because traditional football training methods don’t tend to work well for neurodivergent children, the Gibson Park club – with backing from fast-food chain McDonald’s, SportedUK and the SFA – have started running tailored sessions intended to keep them engaged and enjoying the game by focusing on them as individuals rather than how they function in teams.

A trial run took place from April to June leading to 20 players aged five to 12 being presented with medals at this year’s Melrose Festival marking their participation in the programme, and a new series of training sessions is now under way, again catering for 20 children at a time.

Karen McConnell, the SFA’s club services manager for the region, said: “We are delighted to award Melrose Football Club with our 2025 grass-roots award for best para football project in the south-east.

“This recognises the incredible hard work that has gone into developing such a fantastic project bringing football to children who need a different approach.

“Football for neurodivergent children is thriving and is now becoming a permanent fixture in the Borders, thanks to Melrose.”

Rob Jahoda, the club’s communities officer, welcomed that recognition, saying: “This award is a fantastic honour, but the best reward is seeing the faces of our neurodivergent players beaming with joy.

“It’s great to see kids who haven’t felt able to join a team before falling in love with football.

“Our unique training is organised around players’ diverse needs, focusing on individual players rather than team sport.

“Each child has different learning requirements, and the programme ensures that every child is encouraged in a way that suits them. Visual aids, repetition and routine are very important.

“Children are allowed to explore football on their own terms rather than regimented into drills and rules-based games.”