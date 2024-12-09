Melrose Football Club are celebrating after being awarded a Scottish Football Association gold quality mark (Pic: Melrose Football Club)

​A Borders football club for children aged five to 16 have hit the gold standard.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Melrose Football Club are the first in the region to be awarded a gold quality mark by the Scottish Football Association. They’ve been given that accolade, created to highlight hard work and dedication among grass-roots clubs, in recognition of achievements over the last five years including increasing their membership by 43% to a record level of more than 330, with girls’ numbers doubling to 115, and being granted Scottish charitable incorporated organisation status after reaching the level of governance required.

The club, founded in 1995, also pride themselves on having introduced a new club culture based on inclusion and respect in response to survey feedback from players, parents and coaches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Club chairman Greg Simpson is delighted to have their efforts acknowledged by the SFA, saying: “This gold award is a fantastic honour for our hard-working coaches and volunteers, but the best reward is seeing our players enjoying their football win, lose or draw. That is what Melrose Football Club are all about.”

Melrose Football Club are celebrating after being awarded a Scottish Football Association gold quality mark (Pic: Melrose Football Club)

SFA regional club services manager Karen McConnell added: “We are delighted to award Melrose with gold quality mark status in recognition of the incredible hard work that has gone into developing such a fantastic club at the heart of their community.

“The hard work of their committee to develop the club on and off the field has been truly inspiring, and we look forward to continuing to work together as the club grow.”

Leaderdale and Melrose councillor David Parker, Scottish Borders Council’s portfolio-holder for integrated care and support services, also applauded the effort put into earning the club’s latest accolade, saying: “The achievements of Melrose Football Club over the last five years have been incredible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The club deserve their gold quality mark for their huge contribution to Melrose and Borders football, especially girls’ football.

“I can’t speak highly enough of the hard work and dedication of all the volunteers who make the club so successful and this award is true recognition of all they have achieved.”

Further progress is on the cards for next year too with the additions of an under-17 team for 2025 and sessions for neurodiverse youngsters, as well as looking to raise the funding required to extend their Gibson Park headquarters.