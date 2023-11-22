Borders’ East of Scotland Football League teams at sixes and sevens in cup ties

The Borders’ three East of Scotland Football League teams in action at the weekend were all at sixes and sevens, conceding 19 goals between them as they were knocked out of various cups.

Kyle Kivlichan scored for Peebles Rovers at Rosyth (Pic: Ian Robertson)

Saturday’s biggest losers were Linton Hotspur, given a 7-1 hiding at home by first division East Lothian outfit Preston Athletic in the King Cup’s first round.

Second division side Peebles Rovers also went out of the King Cup to a first division team but at its second-round stage, losing 6-2 away to Rosyth.

Rovers’ second division rivals Coldstream were knocked out of the East of Scotland Qualifying Cup after losing a third-round tie away to premier division high-flyers Jeanfield Swifts in Perth by 6-1.

Josh Davidson got Hotspur’s only goal, with Mikey McFarlane at the double, Ano Subarisic, Liam Mcintosh, Lewis Allan-Brown, Murray Gilfillan and Kelvin Woodcock on target for their visitors.

Kyle Kivlichan and Harry McGill scored for Peebles in Fife.

Thomas Grey put away the Streamers’ sole goal in Perth, with Dayle Robertson scoring five for their hosts and Oliver Hamilton adding another.

Vale of Leithen and Hawick Royal Albert’s scheduled King Cup ties at Ormiston Primrose and Oakley United respectively were postponed.

This coming Saturday sees Vale at home to Preston Athletic in the first division, Coldstream away to Edinburgh United in the second and Hotspur hosting Pumpherston and Albert away to Bathgate Thistle in the third.