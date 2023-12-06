Borders’ East of Scotland Football League sides due to return to action after being put on ice at weekend

​Vale of Leithen, Peebles Rovers, Coldstream, Hawick Royal Albert and Linton Hotspur are all set to get back on the ball this weekend after having their scheduled East of Scotland Football League fixtures on Saturday gone called off because of pitches being frozen.

Hawick Royal Albert were last in action on Saturday, November 11, losing 4-1 at home to Harthill Royal (Photo: Brian Sutherland)

​Vale were due to host Edinburgh’s Heriot-Watt University for an EoSFL first division fixture, Peebles and the Streamers were up against Edinburgh United and Burntisland Shipyard respectively at home in the second division and division three sides Albert and Hotspur were both supposed to be on the road, to Edinburgh Community and Fauldhouse United.

This weekend’s fixtures, all league games, kick off with Vale on the road at Leith Athletic on Friday evening, with kick-off at 8pm.

Vale go into that away-day sitting at the foot of the table, without any points from 11 fixtures, but their hosts aren’t much better off, being third from bottom, on eight points from 13 matches.

Saturday’s fixture card sees Peebles and Coldstream playing away, at Midlothian’s Easthouses Lily Miners’ Welfare and Fife’s Thornton Hibs, and Albert and Hotspur at home, to Pumpherston Juniors and Edinburgh Community.

Rovers’ game kicks off at 12.15pm, Coldstream and Hotspur’s at 1.30pm and Albert’s at 2.30pm.

Coldstream are currently ninth in division two, on 18 points from 14 fixtures, with Peebles 12th, on 14 from 12.