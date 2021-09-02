Borders derby offers chance for Hawick Royal Albert United to bounce back after cup exit

Taylor Hope for Hawick Royal Albert challenging for the ball against Golspie Sutherland (Pic: Bill McBurnie)

United went out of the cup at its preliminary-round stage on Saturday, August 28, after being beaten 2-0 at home by North Caledonian Football League outfit Golspie Sutherland.

Liam Bremner and Miller Mackay were the visitors’ scorers.

They now go on to host Edinburgh’s Civil Service Strollers in the cup’s first round proper at home on Saturday, September 18, or the day after, a draw made at the weekend by Gala rugby hero Gregor Townsend revealed.

Hawick Royal Albert United's Greg Ford on the ball against Golspie Sutherland, supported by Joe Ngoa (Pic: Bill McBurnie)

Hawick were one of two Borders teams in that round, the other, Coldstream, progressing after seeing off Newton Stewart 3-1 away.

They now go on to play East Kilbride in the cup’s first round at home.

Scottish Lowland Football League sides Gala Fairydean Rovers and Vale of Leithen enter the competition at that stage, both handed away ties, the former at Edinburgh’s Spartans and the latter at Brechin City.

Next up for Hawick is a Borders derby away to Peebles Rovers in the league this coming Saturday, September 4, at 2.30pm.

Hawick Royal Albert United being knocked out of the Scottish Cup by Golspie Sutherland (Pic: Bill McBurnie)

Hawick and Peebles are not far off being neck and neck in conference B at present, the former propping up the table with three points from nine games and the latter two places above them, in 13th, with four points from seven games.

Following that bottom-of-the-table meeting at Whitestone Park this weekend, the Teries’ league duties take them away to Fife’s Oakley United on Saturday, September 25, and they then host Perth and Kinross side Luncarty on Saturday, October 2, with both those games kicking off at 2.30pm.

Next up for Peebles in the league after hosting United is a trip to Burntisland Shipyard in Fife on Saturday, September 11, kick-off also being at 2.30pm. That’s followed by home games against Fife’s Lochore Welfare and Edinburgh South on Saturdays, September 25 and October 2.