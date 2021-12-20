Borders derby against Hawick Royal Albert United due to be next up for Peebles Rovers
A Borders derby is scheduled to be next up for Peebles Rovers after they bounced back from consecutive defeats by Stirling University and Preston Athletic to pick up a point at home to Kinnoull on Saturday.
Monday, 20th December 2021, 9:59 am
Updated
A 71st-minute penalty by David Lindsay put Rovers ahead at Whitestone Park but their visitors from Perth and Kinross levelled four minutes later and that’s the way the scoreline stayed.
That draw leaves manager Mikey Wilson’s side sitting 10th in East of Scotland Football League first division conference B, with 19 points from 16 games.
Next up for Rovers is a trip to basement side Hawick Royal Albert United on New Year’s Day, with kick-off at 2.30pm.
The last time the two sides met, in Peebles in September, the hosts ran out 6-0 winners.