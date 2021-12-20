Borders derby against Hawick Royal Albert United due to be next up for Peebles Rovers

Luke MacLean on the ball for Peebles Rovers against Kinnoull on Saturday (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

A 71st-minute penalty by David Lindsay put Rovers ahead at Whitestone Park but their visitors from Perth and Kinross levelled four minutes later and that’s the way the scoreline stayed.

That draw leaves manager Mikey Wilson’s side sitting 10th in East of Scotland Football League first division conference B, with 19 points from 16 games.

Next up for Rovers is a trip to basement side Hawick Royal Albert United on New Year’s Day, with kick-off at 2.30pm.

Ross Lamb on the ball for Peebles Rovers versus Kinnoull (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

The last time the two sides met, in Peebles in September, the hosts ran out 6-0 winners.