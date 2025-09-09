Borders derbies at double yield wins for Linton Hotspur and Hawick Royal Albert

Hotspur won 3-1 at home to Coldstream in the EoSFL’s second division and Albert edged out Vale of Leithen 2-1, also on home turf, a division down.

Andy Watson scored all three of Hotspur’s goals, the West Linton side’s first hat-trick since joining the EoSFL in 2023, on five minutes, 26 and 70, with Craig Bell getting one back for the visiting Streamers on 52.

That was Hotspur’s first win against Coldstream, having only played them once before, in the East of Scotland Qualifying Cup in September 2023, losing 2-1 away.

They’ll meet again for their reverse league fixture at Home Park on Saturday, December 27.

That result leaves co-managers Ruairidh Fleming and Paul Currie’s Hotspur level with opposite number David Brown’s Streamers, along with Oakley United and Fauldhouse United, on eight points, all from six fixtures except for the Berwickshire side, now with seven matches under their belts.

Goal difference leaves Oakley eighth in the table, Coldstream ninth, Fauldhouse tenth and Hotspur 11th.

On target for manager Kenny Aitchison’s Royalists at their Albert Park home ground were Declan Leckie on 85 minutes and Harry Fowler four minutes into stoppage time at the end of the game after Corey Robertson, a loan signing from EOSFL premier division side Haddington Athletic, had put their visitors ahead on his debut for the Innerleithen outfit on 65.

Albert’s win was their second on the bounce against their former Scottish Lowland Football League rivals, having won their last meeting, a home EoSFL league cup round-one tie in March 2023, by 4-2.

They’ve got two more derbies to go this season – at Vale’s Victoria Park on December 27 and back at Albert Park on Saturday, March 14.

Second-placed Albert are now one of five teams on 12 points, along with Edinburgh United in third, Tweedmouth Rangers in fourth, Newburgh in fifth and Livingston United in sixth,

Albert, having played five games, have got one in hand on the next three teams down and two on Livingston.

Vale – currently without a manager following Ian Flynn’s departure this week after two years in charge – are second from bottom of the table, on three points from five fixtures.

Announcing their gaffer’s exit, Vale vice-chairman Michael Hogarth said: “The club can confirm that Ian Flynn has left his position as first-team manager with immediate effect.

“The committee would like to place on record our sincere thanks to Ian for his hard work, commitment and professionalism shown during his time at the club and wish him all the very best for future endeavours.

“Our focus will now turn to ensuring stability and progress both on and off the pitch for the club.

“An update regarding future arrangements and appointments will follow in due course.”

Hotspur are the only one of the Borders’ four EoSFL teams on league duty this coming Saturday and they’re away to table-toppers West Calder United, with kick-off in West Lothian at 2.30pm.

Albert and Vale have both got home South Region Challenge Cup second-round ties lined up, versus EoSFL division one’s Edinburgh South and Edinburgh United respectively, both 2.30pm kick-offs as well.

Coldstream are out of action until a league game hosting fourth-placed Arniston Rangers on Saturday, September 20, and that’s a 2.30pm kick-off too.

