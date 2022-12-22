Borders amateur footballers think it’s all over for 2022 and it is now

Addison Bell in action for Gala Fairydean Rovers Amateurs during their 1-0 home loss to Highfields United on Saturday, December 10 (Pic: Steve Cox)

Highfields United were due to wrap up the association’s fixture list for this year by hosting Eyemouth United Amateurs on Saturday for a C division game but that match, the only one scheduled for the weekend, was called off due to the 3G pitch at Berwick Sports and Leisure Centre being unplayable due to wintry weather at the time.

That postponement followed 12 the Saturday before after temperatures across the region fell below zero, as reported in last week’s Southern.

A 6-2 win for Berwick Colts at home to St Boswells and a 1-0 defeat for Gala Fairydean Rovers Amateurs hosting Highfields, both in the C division, were the only fixtures to go ahead that weekend.

Gala Fairydean Rovers Amateurs losing 1-0 at home to Highfields United on Saturday, December 10 (Pic: Steve Cox)

The association’s three divisions are now out of action until Saturday, January 7, a full fixture card of 14 games being lined up to usher in 2023, weather permitting.

Despite being idle at the weekend, Eyemouth end the year on top of the C division with a 100% record of 24 points from eight games. Berwick are second and Highfields third, on 19 and 17 points respectively, both after nine matches.

Reigning champions Duns Amateurs are in pole position in the A division, on 18 points from eight matches. Chirnside United are second, with 17 from nine, and Langlee Amateurs third, on 16 from eight.

Biggar United are top of the B division on 19 points, with Hawick Legion second on 17, both after nine games. Earlston Rhymers’ tally of 16 points sees them sitting third with 16 points and two games in hand.

Gala Fairydean Rovers Amateurs being beaten 1-0 at home by Highfields United on Saturday, December 10 (Pic: Steve Cox)

January 7’s A division fixtures are Duns v Langlee, Newtown v Hawick Waverley, Stow v Greenlaw, Tweeddale Rovers v Chirnside and Tweedmouth Amateurs v Langholm Legion.

That day’s B division matches are Biggar v Gala Hotspur, Hawick Colts v Coldstream Amateurs, Hawick Legion v Ancrum, Leithen Rovers v Hawick United and Selkirk Victoria v Earlston, and in the C division they’re Berwick v Kelso Thistle, Eyemouth v Lauder, Highfields v Jed Legion and St Boswells v Gala Fairydean’s ammies.

Gary Cleghom on the ball for Gala Fairydean Rovers Amateurs during their 1-0 home loss to Highfields United on Saturday, December 10 (Pic: Steve Cox)

Reagan Stitsi in action for Gala Fairydean Rovers Amateurs during their 1-0 home loss to Highfields United on Saturday, December 10 (Pic: Steve Cox)