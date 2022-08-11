Borders amateur footballers getting back on the ball this weekend

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Langlee Amateurs players celebrating their 4-0 Colin Campbell Cup final victory against Duns Amateurs last night at Albert Park in Hawick (Photo: Elaine Brown)

Three fixtures apiece are lined up for the top two leagues and four for the C division this Saturday, August 13.

Duns Amateurs will begin their defence of the A division title they won in April at home to Langholm Legion.

The two other A division games being played will see Stow host Hawick Waverley and Langlee Amateurs away to Tweedmouth Amateurs.

Duns Amateurs players celebrating their title win in April (Pic: Yid Whellans)

In the B division, Ancrum host Gala Hotspur, Earlston Rhymers are at home to Hawick United and Hawick Colts, promoted in place of C division champions Spittal Rovers following their disbandment last month, travel to Leithen Rovers.

In the C division, Jed Legion host Berwick’s Highfields United, Kelso Thistle are at home to Berwick Colts, St Boswells are away to Lauder and Gala Fairydean Rovers Amateurs are on the road at Eyemouth United Amateurs.

Four cup ties are also lined up this weekend, one tomorrow and three on Saturday.

Selkirk Victoria are away to Coldstream Amateurs in the Wright Cup’s first round tomorrow night.

That same competition will see Hawick Legion hitting the road to Biggar United the day after.

Two Border Cup first-round ties are also being contested on Saturday, Newtown hosting Chirnside United and Tweeddale Rovers away to Greenlaw.

Five B division and four C division fixtures follow next Tuesday, with five A division games lined up for next Wednesday.

See https://www.borderamateurfa.co.uk/ for updates.

This weekend’s league fixtures follow a 4-0 win last night, August 10, for Langlee Amateurs against Duns in the final of the new Colin Campbell Cup at Albert Park in Hawick.