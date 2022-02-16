Borders amateur football teams up for four different cups in one day

Ross Scott celebrating scoring for Hawick Colts against Tweeddale Rovers Colts on Saturday (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

Hawick United, Linton Hotspur and Langlee Amateurs are in action in the South of Scotland Amateur Cup’s quarter-finals, away to Lesmahagow and Larkhall Trinity and at home to Machan United respectively.

Ancrum host Greenlaw in a Beveridge Cup quarter-final and Newtown are at home to Chirnside United for a first-round tie in the same competition.

Five Walls Cup games are lined up, three of them first-round ties and two of them quarter-finals.

Gala Hotspur are on the road to Biggar United, Hawick Legion to Tweedmouth Amateurs and Kelso Thistle to Leithen Rovers in round one, and Jed Legion and Selkirk Victoria are at home to Earlston Rhymers and Stow respectively in the round of eight.

Hawick Colts have a home Sanderson Cup quarter-final scheduled against Gala Fairydean Rovers Amateurs, and two round-one games for that cup are also in the offing, seeing Lauder hosting Tweeddale Rovers Colts and Berwick Colts at Highfields United.

Two league matches are also on the fixture list for this Saturday.

Hawick Waverley, in sixth place in the A division with 16 points from 12 games, host second-placed Langholm Legion.

Fifth-placed St Boswells are at home to Northumberland’s Spittal Rovers, one place above them, in the C division.