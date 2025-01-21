Borderer Lewis Gillie ‘buzzing’ over first-team debut for Hibernian at age of 16 in football’s Scottish Cup

Lewis Gillie after playing for Hibernian versus Clydebank in the Scottish Cup’s fourth round on Saturday at Edinburgh’s Easter Road Stadium (Photo: Alan Rennie)

Borderer Lewis Gillie has described making his first-team debut for Hibernian at the age of 16 on Saturday as “absolutely amazing”.

The Galashiels teenager was brought on as a 72nd-minute substitute for Kwon Hyeok-Kyu at the weekend during the William Hill Premiership side’s 3-0 Scottish Cup fourth-round defeat of West of Scotland Football League premier division table-toppers Clydebank at home at Edinburgh’s Easter Road, earning a round-five tie away to Ayr United next month.

That was defender Gillie’s second game in as many days after scoring during Hibs’ under-18s’ 5-0 win away to their Dundee United opposite numbers the night before alongside fellow Galashiels youngster Zach Bruce.

The Gala Fairydean Rovers academy product, at Hibs’ academy since 2018, was delighted about being given a run-out on Saturday, telling the club’s website: “I am buzzing. It is one of the best feelings I have ever had.

Lewis Gillie playing for Hibernian versus Clydebank in the Scottish Cup’s fourth round on Saturday at Edinburgh’s Easter Road Stadium (Photo: Alan Rennie)

“I was warming up on the sidelines and I just got told to be ready because I was coming on in five minutes.

“The manager just wished me the best of luck and told me to keep it on the floor and I would be fine.

“I was nervous at first but I knew once I made my first touch and first pass. I would be okay.

“It was a surreal feeling – it was absolutely amazing.

“My family were all up in the stands, so I am sure it will be a proud day for them too.

“I’d got subbed off at half-time for the under-18s on Friday and I was raging, but then when all the boys went out for the second half, I was told that I would be in the squad for Saturday, so that made me feel a bit better.

“Hopefully I can kick on from here. It is my first time in the squad so it would be nice to make a couple more appearances and try and take it from there.”

Manager David Gray said he hopes the welcome given to Gillie by the home fans among a crowd of 11,406 will act as an inspiration to other youngsters currently coming through the ranks at the club.

“He got his opportunity, which is great,” said former Hibs captain Gray, 36, after watching Gillie follow in the footsteps of Galashiels football hero John Collins, at Hibs as a midfielder from 1984 to 1990 and as manager from 2006 to 2007, and fellow Borderer Liam Craig, a midfielder there from 2013 to 2015 and now assistant head coach.

“He’s joined in training with us quite a few times. He’s just a really good athlete. He’s really good going forward.

“He’s a real strong, powerful boy for his age, left-sided, and even when you saw him when he came on, like every time he’s come in for training with the first team, he never really looked like he’s nervous or playing within himself.

“He just comes over and does what he does, which I really like about him. He’s got a really good attitude.

“Obviously he’s got a lot of work to do still, we know that. He’s still a very young boy.

“Today will give him a lot of confidence but also give the academy confidence and be a real boost for them as well because we want to bring young players through as often as we can, which is great.

“It gives the rest of the young boys a look in from the outside to say ‘I want that to be me, if we can get that opportunity’, so it’s great for everyone involved.

“It was the icing on the cake getting young Lewis on at the very end, getting his debut and doing really well when he came on as well.

“I thought he was excellent and it’s a day he’ll remember for the rest of his life.”

Looking ahead to Hibs’ round-of-16 tie in South Ayrshire on or around Saturday, February 8, and beyond, Gray added: “There’s a real opportunity to try and win something. That has to be the goal.

“Obviously, it's very difficult to do – of course it is – but it is a genuine thing that we can try and achieve.

“We’re in the next round of the cup and we want to go as far as we can in that. We have full focus on trying to win it. That’s why you’re in it. That’s why we do it.”

Gillie has been with Hibs since the age of 10, having previously played for Musselburgh Windsor and Fairydean youth teams, signing his first professional deal last summer.

Gillie’s post-match interview can be read at https://www.hibernianfc.co.uk/news/2025/january/21/gillie-reflects-on--surreal--first-team-debut/