​Borderer Josh Landers marks full English Premier League 2 debut for West Ham United under-21s with two goals

Josh Landers in action for Hibernian under-18s in 2023 (Photo: Maurice Dougan)

​Borderer Josh Landers marked his full English Premier League 2 debut for West Ham United’s under-21s on Friday by scoring twice away to Sunderland at their Eppleton Colliery training ground.

​The Innerleithen 18-year-old’s goal at the double, on 58 minutes and 76, helped the Londoners claim their first league victory of the season, by 4-2 versus their Wearside hosts.

Mohamadou Kante and Emeka Adiele were also on target for the young Hammers, on eight minutes and 16 respectively.

Landers has now notched up 12 goals in total in 19 matches since joining West Ham from Hibernian’s academy team in January.

Lewis Gillie helping Scotland’s under-17s to an 8-0 win against Liechtenstein at the Falkirk Stadium in March (Photo: Craig Foy/SNS Group/SFA)

Under-21 boss Mark Robson has been impressed by what he’s seen of Landers so far this year, especially during Friday’s win, telling his club’s website: “Josh took his goals really well and his overall game, especially his build-up play, was good too.

“There’s still stuff we can work on, but I was delighted for him.”

Striker Landers is now away on international duty for Scotland’s under-19s in Slovenia alongside Galashiels 17-year-old Lewis Gillie, a defender.

Landers, formerly with Leithen Vale, has represented his country since under-16 level and was a second-half substitute for their under-19s’ 1-1 draw with Sweden and 4-1 loss to Poland in friendlies in Spain in March.

Gala Fairydean Rovers academy product Gillie, a Hibernian academy teammate of on-loan Gala Fairydean Rovers defender Owen Calder, was in the under-17 side that beat Romania 2-0 in Cumbernauld and Liechtenstein 8-0 in Falkirk that same month.

Manager Neil MacFarlane’s young Scots are playing three games in Slovenia, all in Kranjska Gora, against their hoststoday, September 3, with kick-off at 4pm; versus Kazakhstan three days later, at 10am; and facing the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday, September 9, also at 10am.