Borderer Josh ​Landers helps West Ham’s under-18s to cup win

Josh Landers in action for Hibernian under-18s in 2023 (Photo: Maurice Dougan)

​Innerleithen’s Josh Landers has earned his first winners’ medal just three months after joining West Ham United’s academy from Hibernian.

The Borderer helped the English Premier League side’s under-18s to a 2-1 victory away to Reading last Tuesday night to secure this season’s U18 Premier League Cup in front of a 2,000-plus-strong crowd.

Fellow striker Josh Ajala scored both of the Londoners’ goals, on 17 minutes and 77, sandwiching a 33rd-minute equaliser for their Berkshire hosts from Carter Bowdery.

Landers signed for West Ham at the end of January for £120,000, scoring on his debut against Leicester City in England’s U18 Premier League South, going on to notch up goals against all but one of the nine sides he played against in the run-up to last week’s final.

The 18-year-old is happy about how he’s settled into life south of the border since then, telling the club’s website: “Training’s been good and the lads have been brilliant.

“I’m feeling really confident in everything I’m doing, in training, games and being around the group.

"I feel like I’ve properly settled in a lot quicker than I thought I would. I’ve got friends who’ve moved from Scotland to English clubs and it’s taken them a while. Here, it’s been three months and I feel like I’m fully settled.

“I feel like I’ve already improved as a footballer since I’ve been here. You can see the difference already, just the little things in training, the standards, the analysis, all those details.

“Everything’s about helping you improve and making you a better footballer.

“I couldn’t have asked for a better start. My job is to score goals and hopefully I can keep doing that.”