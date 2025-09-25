Borderer Joelle Murray becomes first Scotswoman to win international football award for loyalty

Scottish women’s football legend Joelle Murray pictured in Coldstream in 2016 (Photo: Phil Wilkinson)

Borderer Joelle Murray has been named as this year’s winner of Spanish football club Athletic Bilbao’s annual one-club woman award.

That accolade has been given out annually by the La Liga side since 2019, four years on from the launch of the male version, in recognition of players devoting their entire careers to a single team.

Chirnside’s Murray, 38, is the first Scot to win the women’s award, though Celtic’s Billy McNeill was presented with the male version six years ago.

The five previous winners of the women’s award are Sweden’s Malin Mostrom, Spain’s Matilde Martínez, Austria’s Maria Gstottner and Germany’s Pia Wunderlich and Jennifer Zietz.

Past men’s awards have gone to the likes of Italy’s Paolo Maldini, Spain’s Carles Puyol, Germany’s Sepp Maier and Welshman Ryan Giggs.

This year’s men’s accolade went to Liverpool and England’s Jamie Carragher and the 47-year-old was at Athletic’s 1-1 draw at home to Girona on Tuesday to accept it, alongside Murray.

Former Scotland international Murray, capped 48 times between 2007 and 2019, spent the entirety of her 20-year playing career as a defender with Hibernian and is the most decorated player of either gender in the Edinburgh club’s history.

A product of Hibs’ academy after starting out in the sport with Chirnside Juniors and Coldstream Juniors, she made her senior debut in 2004 and went on to play for the Meadowbank Stadium club 507 times, scoring 69 goals and winning two league titles, seven Scottish cups and five league cups.

She was the first female player to sign a professional contract with the club, in 2020, and still works there following her retiral from playing last year, as a women’s first-team coach.

Murray is both surprised and delighted to have been recognised by Athletic, saying: “I couldn’t believe it because I thought a worldwide club like Athletic knowing about me, Joelle Murray from the Borders, was quite mind-blowing.

“I feel extremely honoured and privileged to be presented with this award, to be thought of in the same light as previous winners, not only female winners but male winners.

“It is certainly up there with the most proud and special moments in my career.

“When you hear names like Jamie Carragher, Billy McNeill, Ryan Giggs – people that I grew up watching and idolising – and you've got Matilde Martínez from the women’s side, it’s fantastic to be honoured and talked about in the same light as truly special names in world football.

“All I ever wanted to do was play football, so to do that 507 times at one club, the club I support, was a dream come true.

"I feel so much pride. When I look at my career as a whole, this award ranks up there with my best achievements.

“It symbolises loyalty and commitment and I’d like to think I’ve shown that and more across my 20-odd years at Hibs.”