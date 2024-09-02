Border Amateur Football Association: Leithen Rovers/Gala Fairydean Rovers Amateurs win away

Action from Kelso Thistle v Leithen Rovers (Pic Steve Cox)

In the Border Amateur Football Association B Division last Saturday, hosts Kelso Thistle were defeated 5-1 against Leithen Rovers, while Berwick Town lost 11-0 at home to Gala Fairydean Rovers Amateurs.

Leithen took the lead after four minutes when Michael Cockburn struck sweetly home after fine work down the left by Robert Sterricks.

Ten minutes later it was 2-0, Bailey Simmons curling home a left footed effort after robbing a defender.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kelso took advantage of a goalkeeping error to net after a long ball forward on 39 minutes, before Rovers established a 3-1 half-time advantage when Jordan Hogarth scored after Will Cheskin’s initial effort had rebounded from the bar.

Cheskin shot home Rovers’ fourth after 57 minutes, before the visitors’ final goal arrived when Ben Philip fired in his first Rovers goal after good work by Cockburn on the left.

Meanwhile, league rivals Gala Fairydean Rovers Amateurs sailed home by an 11-goal margin at Berwick Town last weekend thanks to goals by Lee Macrae (3), Finlay Wheelans (3), Kai Macrae (2), Ewan McLaren, Sam McClymont and Sam Ostle.

Despite the emphatic final scoreline in Fairydean Amateurs’ favour, it must be reported that Berwick had started the match well and came at their visitors from every angle in the opening stages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, although the home team tried hard to stop Gala playing and tested the away keeper a couple of times, they did very little to trouble their opposition overall.

Gala got a hold off the ball and dictated the game with precision passing.