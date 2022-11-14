Border Amateur Football Association A division’s top three all win to keep up title fight

Fraser Brown on the ball for Hawick Waverley during their 2-0 loss at home to Langlee Amateurs on Saturday (Pic: Steve Cox)

Their 2-0 victory at Hawick Waverley ended a three-game winless run in the league and it sees them sitting second in the table, on 16 points from eight matches. That’s just two behind defending champions Duns, the last team they beat on league duty, by 2-1 at home back at the end of August.

Duns kept hold of pole position, improving their goal difference in the process, with a 5-1 win at eighth-placed Langholm Legion.

Des Sutherland scored both Langlee’s goals at Hawick’s Wilton Lodge Park.

Hawick United's Adam Harkness and Hawick Legion's Jordan Brockie vying for possession during their sides' derby on Saturday (Photo: Steve Cox)

On target for Duns in Dumfries and Galloway were Luke Strangeways, Jonny Simpson, Kieran Swinney, Sean Phillips and Kieran Burns after going behind to a Cole Hamilton goal for their hosts.

Saturday's two other A division fixtures were both home wins, 3-2 for Stow against Tweeddale Rovers and 2-1 for Newtown versus Greenlaw.

Third-placed Stow’s scorers were Macauley Steele, Jason McIntosh and David Brown, with Scott Inglis and Robbie McNaughton netting for their seventh-placed visitors. That result sees Stow level with Langlee on 16 points from eight games but three worse off on goal difference.

On target for sixth-placed Newtown were Matt Scott and Duncan Kemp, with Louis Norris netting for second-bottom Greenlaw.

Hawick United's Andrew Coyle trying to get away from Hawick Legion's Jordan Brockie (Pic: Steve Cox)

Leithen Rovers kept hold of top spot in the association’s B division with a 2-0 win at home to Ancrum on Saturday but second-placed Earlston Rhymers are keeping up the pressure on them following a 6-0 thumping of Gala Hotspur away.

Those results see the Innerleithen side on 15 points from eight matches and Rhymers two points behind them with two games in hand.

Third-placed Biggar United, held to a 2-2 draw at Coldstream Amateurs, and fourth-placed Hawick Colts, beaten 2-1 at Selkirk Victoria, are also on 13 points, both having played seven games.

Rovers’ scorers against Ancrum were Kobe Stevens and Conor McAllister.

Hawick Waverley being beaten 2-0 by Langlee Amateurs at home on Saturday (Pic: Steve Cox)

On the scoresheet for Earlston, helped by an own goal were Jimmy Bell, Ben Dickson, Danny Simpson and Scott Rice at the double.

The division’s other match of the day was a derby between Hawick United and Hawick Legion won 4-1 by the latter to leapfrog their rivals, now seventh, into sixth place.

Legion’s scorers were Euan Gray at the double, Sean Clarke and Hamish Murray.

Three C division fixtures were also played, yielding 19 goals between them.

Des Sutherland on the ball for Langlee Amateurs against Hawick Waverley on Saturday (Pic: Steve Cox)

They were a 3-2 win for third-placed Jed Legion at second-placed Berwick Colts, 5-0 defeat for fifth-placed St Boswells at table-topping Eyemouth United Amateurs and 6-3 loss for second-bottom Gala Fairydean Rovers Amateurs at Berwick’s Highfields United, currently fourth.

William Hogg scored twice for Jed, with Barry Melrose getting another

The only other match on the association’s fixture card for Saturday was a 4-1 Waddell Cup first-round defeat for Lauder at Chirnside United.

Chirnside’s scorers were Danny Blackie, Robert Reid twice and Daniel Pattenden.