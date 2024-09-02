Border Amateur FA: Stow and Hawick United progress in Colin Campbell Cup first round

Greenlaw's Daren Gough tackling Stow's Macaully Steele during last Saturday's 4-2 Stow win in the Colin Campbell Cup (Match pics by Brian Sutherland)

In the Border Amateur Football Association’s Colin Campbell Cup first round last Saturday, hosts Stow recorded a 4-2 win against Greenlaw, while home team Gala Hotspur lost 3-1 to Hawick United at Galashiels Public Park.

After taking a seventh-minute lead courtesy of a Ben Swan goal, Stow were pegged back after 40 minutes when Jack Morrison netted for the Duns visitors.

And Greenlaw then went 2-1 up after 50 minutes when Morrison netted his second goal of a productive afternoon.

Seven minutes later it was 2-2 when Andy Crawford netted for Stow, before the home team went ahead for the second time when Swan scored his second after 59 minutes.

And the clinching fourth goal arrived on 72 minutes when Kieran Crawford found the net.

So it’s Stow who have progressed to the second round, where they will host Berwick Town on a date still to be decided.

And joining them at that stage will be Hawick United after they saw off Gala Hotspur in a fine away win last Saturday.

The visitors booked a second round fixture at home to Highfields United in the process.

Spurs started off really well but a short pass back after eight minutes resulted in Martin bringing down the Hawick striker.

Liam Lavery duly scored from the spot to put the visitors 1-0 ahead.

Another defensive mistake from Hotspur then allowed the away winger to break away and cross into the box, which eventually resulted in a one yard rocket from Nathan Gille making it 2-0 for United.

Hotspur lifted their game and had the better of the remaining first half action, which ultimately led to them grabbing a goal back.

A Hawick clearance fell to Nathan Berry, who was making his debut.

He controlled the ball before swivelling and hitting home a low shot from 20 yards, making it 1-2 at half-time.

Spurs continued to press and missed a few chances.

As regularly seems to happen when a team fails to capitalise on scoring opportunities, United then broke up the field and a mazy dribble by Liam Hunter ended up with him sliding the ball home.

The striker produced a ‘Tommy toe poke’ into the top corner of the Hotspur net having skilfully travelled towards the Gala goal and weaved past numerous opposition defenders.

Spurs fought to the end but couldn’t get the result they probably deserved.

Other first round results in the Colin Campbell Cup last weekend were:

Biggar United 0-4 Tweeddale Rovers; Duns Amateurs 8-0 Selkirk Victoria; Earlston Rhymers 6-0 Jed Legion; Hawick Waverley 3-4 Highfields United; Langholm Legion 4-3 Ancrum; St Boswells 1-3 Hawick Legion; Tweedmouth Amateurs 5-0 Coldstream Amateurs.

Other second round ties are:

Chirnside United v Leithen Rovers; Earlston Rhymers v Kelso Thistle; Gala F Rovers Ams v Duns Amateurs; Hawick Legion v Eyemouth United Ams; Tweeddale Rovers v Langlee Amateurs; Tweedmouth Ams v Langholm Legion.