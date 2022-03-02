'We need at least nine points to stay up' - Vale of Leithen boss Grant Sandison sets target for possible Lowland League survival

Vale of Leithen head coach Grant Sandison at Newtown Park watching his side take on Bo'ness United (Photo: Alan Murray)

Second bottom Gretna 2008 – who Vale trail by six points with a game in hand – lost 4-3 at home to Civil Service Strollers on Saturday while Vale’s scheduled home fixture against Dalbeattie Star was postponed due to an unplayable pitch.

“It sort of changes the psychology of it,” Sandison told the Southern Reporter.

"It’s not given us a lift because we don’t get points, but in terms of our situation, we know exactly what we need to do.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We’ve got six games to go, each with three points up for grabs. We’re probably going to need at least nine points to stay in the league, depending what Gretna do, because they’ve got a very similar run-in to ourselves."

Sandison is optimistic about his side’s prospects at Gala Fairydean Rovers this Saturday.

He added: "I know Gala are a decent side but if we can get three points then that gets us three points behind Gretna with the same amount of games played going into the last five games. So it’s all to play for.

"Derby games always seem to have a bit more of a competitive edge to them and that will definitely be the case on Saturday.

"The points that we have picked up this season have all come on astroturf – a point against Gretna, three points against Bo’ness and a point against East Kilbride – so it tends to suit us.

"We will go there kind of confident that we can come away with something.

"We just have to put in the right level of performance.”