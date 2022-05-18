Boost for Gala Fairydean Rovers as pair sign contract extensions

Marc Berry has committed for another season at Rovers (Pic by Thomas Brown)

Right-back Calum Hall and left-sided midfielder Marc Berry are both now committed to the Galashiels side until the summer of 2023.

With Rovers’ 2021-22 campaign in the Scottish Lowland Football League having recently ended recently with a 13th-placed finish after losing their final five league fixtures of the season, their attention is now focused on their upcoming final. It will see them take on East of Scotland Football League premier division outfit Linlithgow Rose at Penicuik Park in Penicuik on Sunday, May 29.

Rovers set that date up with a semi-final success at Kinnoull, prevailing 4-3 on penalties after being tied 4-4 following extra time.

Manager Martin Scott’s side are likely to face a stern examination in the showpiece a week on Sunday as Linlithgow won 21 games in a row in league and cup this season.

At that point, Rose looked a good bet to win their division before a faltering final few fixtures saw boss Gordon Herd’s side finish third behind Tranent Juniors and Penicuik Athletic.

Cowdenbeath’s relegation from League 2 into the fifth tier means that Rovers gaffer Scott will be up against one of his former sides next term.