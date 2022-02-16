Gala Fairydean Rovers 5-1 Bonnyrigg Rose: Big guns Bonnyrigg bashed in cup on boss’s birthday

Gala Fairydean Rovers' Lewis Hall putting in an aerial challenge against Cumbernauld Colts on Saturday (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

Strikes by Gregor Jordan (2), Murray (2, 1 penalty) and Phil Addison did the damage for Rovers against Robbie Horn’s Lowland League leaders, who were reduced to 10 men late in the first half when a straight red card was issued to Dean Brett for a bad challenge in the middle of the park.

Gaffer Scott, who came on as a substitute for the final 20 minutes, said: "We were a bit thin in terms of numbers so it was the right moment to come into the game and sort of settle things down.

"Luckily enough I got an assist for the goal which was very positive on my birthday so I’m happy with that.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Zander Murray in possession for Gala Fairydean Rovers at the weekend (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

"It was a great team goal in terms of movement and link up play. To get the fifth goal and put the final nail in the coffin so to speak was very pleasing.

“We kind of knew it was due to click in terms of the work that myself and Stevie (assistant manager Steven Craig) have been doing with the boys.

"It’s all credit to the boys really. They took on information, applied that within the game and managed it correctly so it was a great result.

"It’s just one game. Myself and Stevie have always got aspirations to keep improving and keep building on things.”

Ross Aitchison scored for Gala Fairydean Rovers against Cumbernauld Colts (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

Assistant boss Craig added: “What a game! Our 35 or 40 minutes of excellent play just ran over the top of them.

"Winning 5-1 sends a statement out, definitely.

"Martin has hardly trained in three months due to a thigh and a calf problem, but his quality is second to none and he’s helped set up a great goal.

"I know he’s caught between a rock and a hard place, whether he wants to play or not, but he can be a positive for us for the rest of the season.”

Lewis Hall playing for Gala Fairydean Rovers versus Cumbernauld Colts (Pic: Bill McBurnie)

Tuesday night’s cup encounter came three days after Rovers were defeated 2-1 at home by Cumbernauld Colts in the Lowland League.

An early defensive error by Rovers was punished when Sean Winter shot Colts ahead, before Ross Aitchison equalised with a fine finish at the back post.

After the hosts’ Ryan Schiavone had a shot fantastically saved by the Colts keeper, the visitors sealed the three points when Fraser Taylor scored with an excellent strike.

Scott said: “It probably illustrated how our league season has gone, a bit inconsistent in terms of gifting teams goals and giving ourselves too much to do.

"As a group collectively we are disappointed because we know we probably gifted them that game and it took us probably 20 minutes to get going during that game for whatever reason.

"We did play a bounce match against Dunfermline on the Tuesday evening and I’m not sure if that’s maybe had a part to play in the intensity that we had in the opening period so that’s something I’ll have to look at.

"We need to eradicate that if we want to have any aspirations of moving higher up in the league.”