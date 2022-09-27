Berwick Rangers win appeal against 'bizarre' Michael Travis red card

Berwick boss Stuart Malcolm had been mystified by decision to send off Michael Travis at Linlithgow

The Scottish Football Association has overturned the decision by referee Steven MacDonald to dismiss Travis during the tie at Prestonfield on Saturday, September 17.

A statement on Berwick Rangers’ Twitter account read: “The club is pleased to confirm that it has been successful in its appeal of Michael Travis’ red card for violent conduct via a fast track panel.

"The defender will now be available to play for the ‘Gers in the team’s next match against Edinburgh University.

“Furthermore, the club welcomes a retrospective charge issued to Linlithgow Rose defender Greg Skinner for violent conduct.”

Prior to Travis’s red card being thrown out, Berwick boss Stuart Malcolm had rated the dismissal as the most bizarre he’d seen during almost 25 years involved in professional football.

Malcolm was gutted his team had gone out of the cup after playing most of the second-half with 10 men following Travis’ innocuous-looking challenge on Alan Sneddon in which the 29-year-old seemed to win the ball before brushing the Rose forward who hit the deck clutching his face.