Berwick ​Rangers up for cup v Forfar Athletic after fourth loss on trot

​Berwick Rangers are hoping to avoid a fifth defeat on the bounce away to Forfar Athletic this coming Saturday in round two of the Scottish Cup.

Rangers boss Thomas Scobbie says he’s relishing the prospect of that outing to Angus to take on the Scottish League Two outfit, insisting there’s no pressure on his team despite being on a four-game losing streak that’s seen them concede 14 goals, scoring only once in reply, ​since their last win at the end of September.

“I’m really looking forward to it,” said the 36-year-old.

“Scottish Cup games always have a different feel to them and we go there with no pressure on us.”

Kick-off at Station Park on Saturday is at 3pm.

Rangers go into that cup tie on the back of a 3-0 defeat away to Gretna 2008 on Saturday gone that saw their hosts leapfrog them in the Scottish Lowland Football League table.

Berwick are now 13th, on 14 points from 13 fixtures, with Gretna up to 12th, on 15 from 14.

Gretna’s goals at their Raydale Park home ground were scored by Dean Brotherston, Jordan Wooding-Holt and Robbie Ivison.

Reflecting on that seventh league defeat of this season, Scobbie said: “We were really frustrated at giving away a goal so early. I thought we controlled the next 20 to 25 minutes but didn’t score, then we conceded another soft goal from a set-play, which is really disappointing.

“It was a really poor performance from everyone, but it’s done and dusted and we move on and keep trying to improve.”