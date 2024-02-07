Berwick Rangers up for cup after shootout success in Motherwell

Grant Nelson and Liam Buchanan, pictured in prior action against Broomhill, both scored against Caledonian Braves, in open play and in the ensuing shootout respectively (Pic: Ian Runciman)

​The Northumbrians edged out their hosts at Bellshill’s Alliance Park by 5-4 on spot-kicks to go through to round two of this year’s Scottish Lowland Football League Cup.

Their 100% record from the spot past home goalkeeper Bernie White was recorded by Liam Buchanan, Jackson Mylchreest, Jordan Sinclair, Scott Bright and Jamie Stevenson.

Braves put away their first four penalties – taken by Jack Brown, Scott Cusick, Kian Spiers and Ross McNeil – but their last one, by Josh Gemmell, was saved by visiting goalkeeper Thomas Kay.

That shootout followed the two sides ending open play tied at 2-2.

McNeil put the hosts ahead with six minutes on the clock but St Johnstone loan striker Mylchreest, 17, pegged them back, from a Buchanan assist, on 41.

Cusick got Braves back in front on 55 minutes but that was cancelled out just a minute later by a tap-in by midfielder Grant Nelson, previously loaned out to Braves by Rangers as a youth player.

Rangers’ midweek win, their first at Alliance Park since October 2020, sets up a second-round tie away to Cumbernauld Colts, 3-0 victors at home to Edinburgh University in their first-round tie on Tuesday, later this month.

In the meantime, they’ve got a league fixture away to Stirling University this coming Saturday, with kick-off at 3pm.

Manager Thomas Scobbie’s side go into that away-day sitting 11th in the table, with 30 points from 25 fixtures, three places and five points worse off than their student hosts.

The reverse fixture at Shielfield Park was a 2-2 draw back in August.

This week allso saw Rangers agree a deal for former Vale of Leithen striker Arran Laidlaw with current club Arniston Rangers.

That’s a pre-contract and Laidlaw, 21, will remain with the Midlothian side, currently 12th in the East of Scotland Football League’s first division, until the end of this season, joining Berwick in the summer.

Scobbie can’t wait to welcome him on board, saying: “I’m delighted to agree a pre-contract with Arran.

“His goal-scoring record speaks for itself. I know there were a number of teams interested in him, so we are delighted he has decided to join us.