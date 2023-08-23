Berwick boss Stuart Malcolm (1st right) thought his players were "excellent" when beating Celtic B 2-1 (Pic Scott Louden)

Rocco Vata tapped Celtic 1-0 in front after 14 minutes when he stole the ball from home keeper Calum Antell who had failed to deal with a backpass.

But Berwick hit back to level within four minutes when Liam Buchanan shot home after a similarly bad defensive mistake from the second string Hoops.

And Shielfield Park was sent into raptures two minutes into injury time at the end of the match when Jamie McCormack bundled home a rebound after a free-kick from the right had been sent into the Celtic B box.

“I thought the boys were excellent,” manager Malcolm told club media post match. “Really, really good from the word go, they did everything we asked for.

"We gift them a goal to start with but they probably gift us one back. It’s a great finish.

"I thought we were great in the press. We did tire a bit in the second half of the second half but we’re playing against a full-time team.

"I think we’ve got to mention Calum Antell’s saves. He makes four brilliant saves after a wee blip in the first half.

"And Jamie coming back from suspension and scoring the winner, it was an excellent end to the day.”

Berwick continued their Lowland League campaign with a trip to Edinburgh University on Tuesday night.

And it was another successful outing for Malcolm’s men as they won 3-1 thanks to Buchanan’s treble.

Yet Berwick got off to a nightmare start when they went 1-0 down within just 30 seconds, Joe Aitken shooting past Antell.

Buchanan netted an early second half equaliser from the penalty spot after Lewis Barr had been brought down.

And the Berwick striker volleyed in his second after a Michael Travis header, before clinching it by tapping home a rebound.