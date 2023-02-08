Berwick Rangers striker Liam Buchanan signs up for next season

Berwick Rangers striker Liam Buchanan on the ball against Cumbernauld Colts on Saturday (Photo: Ian Runciman)

The Edinburgh-born 37-year-old, the club’s top goal-scorer this term, has signed a one-year contract extension keeping him at Shielfield Park until the end of the 2023/24 campaign.

Buchanan arrived at Rangers in June last year after two decades of playing in the Scottish Professional Football League, scoring not far short of 200 goals for the likes of Cowdenbeath, Partick Thistle, Dunfermline Athletic, Raith Rovers, Livingston, East Fife and Alloa Athletic.

That goal-scoring form has continued in Scottish football’s fifth tier, yielding 15 goals in all competitions for Berwick, and Buchanan says he’s looking forward to carrying on netting for gaffer Stuart Malcolm’s team, telling the club website: “When the manager came to me asking if I would sign for another year, it was an easy decision.

“I’m enjoying being at Berwick, I’m scoring goals and I feel that, as a club and a team, we are heading in the right direction.

“There is a really good feel around the place right now, and I am looking forward to next season already.”

Malcolm, 43, added: “Liam has already scored 15 goals this season, but he gives us so much more than that.

“His link-up play, his experience, the way he pushes his teammate from behind the scenes, all of those are important aspects to Liam’s game.

“He is a leader in the same way as the likes of Michael Travis and Jamie Stevenson. Liam is experienced and knows what it takes to win games.

“We’re seeing it come to fruition now and we want to build on that and end the season strong.”

Midfielder Alex Harris has also signed up for next season, becoming the eighth member of Malcolm’s squad to do so.

The former Hibernian and Falkirk winger, 28, said: “I am pleased to sign for another season.

“I’m enjoying my time here and it is a good changing room to be a part of. The players and staff are all brilliant.

“I feel the club are moving in a positive direction, and hopefully we can push up the league in the last few months of the season.

“We’re aiming to finish as high as possible in the league as we can and then kick on next season.”

Rangers – 1-0 victors at home to Cumbernauld Colts at the weekend, thanks to a 62nd-minute David Ferguson header – are next in action away to Gretna 2008 this coming Saturday, with kick-off at 3pm.