​Berwick Rangers pick up first point of new Scottish Lowland Football League season with 0-0 draw at home to Cumbernauld Colts

Striker Liam Buchanan had an apparent goal disallowed as Berwick Rangers drew 0-0 at home to Cumbernauld Colts on Saturday (Pic: Alan Bell)

Graham Taylor and Liam Buchanan both had apparent goals disallowed at Shielfield Park by referee Colin Whyte, and Buchanan and Lewis Allan also saw good opportunities to break the deadlock saved by Colts goalkeeper Ryan Adamson.

Taylor’s effort was chalked off for a foul on Cameron Dickson by the winger in the build-up to his shot and Buchanan’s, an 88th-minute header, for offside.

​Malcolm questioned both those decisions, telling the club’s Facebook page: “We scored two goals, and from where we were standing, there didn’t look to be too much wrong with either.

“We also created two unbelievable chances in the second half that we have to be taking.”

The 43-year-old was glad to see his team open their account for the season at the third time of asking, however, having lost their two previous fixtures, by 1-0 at Caledonian Braves the Saturday before and 2-1 at home to Bo’ness United last Tuesday.

“We’re up and running,” he said. “Our performance was slightly better, if still not where we want to be.

“I thought when we changed our shape to 4-4-2, we looked a little bit more of a threat and maybe it was more comfortable for the boys.

“We were brave at times but sometimes the timing was’t right for the movement we were looking for. We weren’t quite at it in terms of being brave enough to do it, but when we were, and we worked the ball out from one side to the other, we looked really dangerous.

“There were lots of positives but there are some things still to work on.

“We’ve got to up our levels again. We’re still not at the levels we expect or where we should be, but we’re on the right road.”

Berwick host Stirling University this coming Saturday, with kick-off at 3pm, and they go into that game sitting 13th in the table, thanks to the point they picked up on Saturday. That’s two places better off than their visitors, also on one point after drawing 1-1 at home to East Kilbride at the weekend.